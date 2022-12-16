The News Roundup – Domestic

As COVID infections rise this winter, the White House is restarting its free home COVID test program as part of its new winter plan to head off infections during the holidays and beyond.

President Joe Biden signed a House bill saying states must recognize the legal marriages of other states into law this week. The bill is part of a broader movement to protect same-sex marriage after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake got her day in court this week as a judge heard her election lawsuit. She claims to have a case against Maricopa county election officials and against her former opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

