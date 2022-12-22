Turning a house into a home with HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier

What makes a house a home? Is it knowing its creaks and crevices like the inside of your palm? Or is it the loved ones who fill it?

According to HGTV’s “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier, it’s a bit of both. For Erin specifically, it’s the scent of a loved one that reminds her of home:

“I think of my mom’s house always smelling like an apple cobbler around this time of year, and I made a candle at the Scent Library that is called ‘Mama’s House’ because it left such a mark on me that that’s what home should smell like around the holidays,” Erin told TODAY.

During the holiday season, home can be a place for gathering or a place for retreat. Regardless of how you occupy your house, the Napiers have wisdom on how to take your home to new heights.

We speak to them about renovating their own home and the dozen of houses in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi.

