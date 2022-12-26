© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upheaval in Haiti, hunger in Afghanistan, protests in Iran: The year in global news

Published December 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST
A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Odelyn Josephs/AP)
A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Odelyn Josephs/AP)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Foreign Policy’s Jennifer Williams about the top global stories of the year.

We know we couldn’t get to so many stories in this roundup. If you think we missed something and you’d like us to cover it closely in the year to come, send us an email about it to letters@hereandnow.org.

Find our roundup of the year in climate news here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now