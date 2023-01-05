© 2023 KASU
Children under 3 years old have only known life in a pandemic. How can Congress help?

Published January 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST

Most children who are under three years old have only known life during a pandemic. Because of that, babies, toddlers and their caregivers are facing more and more challenges when it comes to health and economic security.

Congress has the power to support these families on a federal level, but it’s unclear how much lawmakers will accomplish with so much division.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Miriam Calderón, chief policy officer for the advocacy organization Zero To Three, about how Congress can prioritize our youngest Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

