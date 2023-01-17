Researchers hope to stave off invasion of giant hornets in Washington state

Northern giant hornets are an invasive species that can destroy a whole beehive in a matter of minutes. They first showed up in Washington in 2019, and officials there and in British Columbia are trying to eradicate the species. Now, researchers are partnering with scientists in Japan and Korea, where the hornets are more common, to learn how to trap the unwanted invaders.

