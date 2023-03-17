© 2023 KASU
Banking system is sound, officials say, as politicians point fingers

Published March 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Anthony Brooks talk with Axios senior contributor Margaret Talev and Wall Street Journal economics reporter Andrew Ackerman.

They discuss the political and policy divides exposed by the rescue of three American banks in the past week, and what the fallout might be next week if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

