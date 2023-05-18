The News Roundup - International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been busy. In recent days, he’s met with the Pope, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to drum up support for his country’s war against the Russian invasion.

The CIA is urging Russian citizens to share secrets about its country’s war efforts with the U.S. in a new video posted to Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Voters in Turkey have to go back to the polls to decide their next president. No one party won enough of the vote, which means a runoff election. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will now go head-to-head with Social Democrat Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the seat he’s held for 20 years.

