1A Remaking America: The future of higher education

It’s graduation season, which means a lot of teenagers are thinking about their futures after high school. We recently traveled to Wichita, Kansas,for a community conversation on the future of higher education there, and around the country.

Colleges nationwide are facing budget shortfalls. Programs in the humanities and sciences are some of the first to face cuts. In Kansas, higher education funding declined by nearly 23 percent from 2008 to 2018.

Some rural universities, including Emporia State University in Kansas, are letting go of tenured professors and cutting back degree options, citing declining enrollment.

As universities cut back on programs and college price tags rise for students, should schools focus on projected salaries and job skills, or something more?

This conversation was recorded in May as part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country, including KMUW.

