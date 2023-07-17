Wimbledon results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in mens' epic, Vondrousova makes history in womens' final

The Wimbledon Tennis Championship drew to a close on Sunday as 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz topped reigning champion and star of the sport Novak Djokovic in a back-and-forth epic.

In the women’s draw, history was made as Czech player Markéta Vondroušová topped Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded winner in the women’s draw in the open era.

For more on two scintillating finals and the rest of the tournament, host Scott Tong speaks with tennis journalist and author Christopher Clarey.

