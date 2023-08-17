ASK U: Is an equal opportunity and access to quality education for all?

Education standards are consistently challenged at state and federal levels. In Arkansas, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed into law the LEARNS Act with the intent to create school vouchers, increase pay for teachers, and higher literacy standards for elementary students. With the newly signed law, educators and parents are divided on the potential impact it could have on the education system.

For our vox pop segment, KASU News intern Cidney Davis visited the A-State Childhood Services Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference to ask participants if they believe there is an equal opportunity and access to quality education for all.

The voices in the vox pop were Mellissa Shipp, Michelle Kirkwood, Yletta Johnson, Chase Ertzberger, Story Williams, Lori Loggains, Markell MCcoy, Grinda Luckett, and Samantha Layne.