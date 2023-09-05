© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

KASU Delta News Podcast: COVID Surge, School Safety Funding, and Celebrating Hemingway in Comics

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Tuesday, September 5, 2023:

  • Arkansas COVID-19 Update: New variant spreads; over 3,500 cases reported in the past week.
  • Missouri Birth Control Survey: 25% of Missourians uncertain about legality of birth control pills.
  • Red Wolves Football: No. 20 Oklahoma triumphs 73-0 over A-State; next game against Memphis at home.
  • Paragould Redevelopment: City officials mull ordinance for downtown revitalization; council to revisit on September 25th.
  • School Safety in Arkansas: Following Uvalde shooting, schools receive funds for safety improvements; Little Rock School District gets $819,000.
  • Arkansas Hospital Accessibility: One-third of counties lack hospitals; new rural emergency hospital designation introduced to aid funding.
  • Red Wolf Conservation: Species again endangered, with last wild populations in North Carolina; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service develops new recovery plan.
  • Arkansas College Football: Jefferson leads Razorbacks to 56-13 win over Western Carolina; Jefferson throws for 246 yards.
  • Legal Aid of Arkansas Grant: $425,000 federal grant received to combat housing discrimination and promote fair housing laws.
  • Hemingway Exhibit in Arkansas: "Hemingway in Comics" displays novelist's life through artist illustrations, open till October 20th at ASU Museum.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor