KASU Delta News Podcast: COVID Surge, School Safety Funding, and Celebrating Hemingway in Comics
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Tuesday, September 5, 2023:
- Arkansas COVID-19 Update: New variant spreads; over 3,500 cases reported in the past week.
- Missouri Birth Control Survey: 25% of Missourians uncertain about legality of birth control pills.
- Red Wolves Football: No. 20 Oklahoma triumphs 73-0 over A-State; next game against Memphis at home.
- Paragould Redevelopment: City officials mull ordinance for downtown revitalization; council to revisit on September 25th.
- School Safety in Arkansas: Following Uvalde shooting, schools receive funds for safety improvements; Little Rock School District gets $819,000.
- Arkansas Hospital Accessibility: One-third of counties lack hospitals; new rural emergency hospital designation introduced to aid funding.
- Red Wolf Conservation: Species again endangered, with last wild populations in North Carolina; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service develops new recovery plan.
- Arkansas College Football: Jefferson leads Razorbacks to 56-13 win over Western Carolina; Jefferson throws for 246 yards.
- Legal Aid of Arkansas Grant: $425,000 federal grant received to combat housing discrimination and promote fair housing laws.
- Hemingway Exhibit in Arkansas: "Hemingway in Comics" displays novelist's life through artist illustrations, open till October 20th at ASU Museum.