KASU Delta News Podcast: Youth Center Rededication, New Cabinet Appointment, and Community Updates

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Wednesday, September 6:



Jonesboro Youth Center: Old YMCA facility rededicated as Jonesboro Youth Center, featuring a turf field, basketball court, and sports storage; project funded in part by CARES Act.

Arkansas Cabinet Appointment: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints Leslie Fisken as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services, replacing Joseph Wood.

Missouri Area Code: Southeast Missouri introduces new 235 area code overlay; dual dialing until March 24, then new numbers get 235 code.

Arkansas Education Committee: Explores career and technical education plans; Arkansas LEARNS legislation allows high school career diplomas; interim study proposals on recent laws approved.

Blytheville City Hall: Brief storm disrupts phone lines; expected restoration by Wednesday morning.

Arkansas Police Search: Multi-county search for armed suspect Jaden Alphin ends; Alphin and Brandon Smith arrested on multiple charges.

Little Rock Housing Authority: Must address financial management concerns highlighted in a recent HUD report.

Major League Baseball: St. Louis Cardinals beat MLB-leading Braves 10-6; Soroka injured, Cardinals outshine despite league ranking.

Arkansas Property Auction: August 28 auction of tax delinquent properties in four counties raises over $281k; proceeds benefit counties.

Arkansas Scholarship Fund: Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund accepting applications for Spring 2024; deadline October 15; details on ASPSF.org.

We also mentioned these announcements: