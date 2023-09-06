Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: Youth Center Rededication, New Cabinet Appointment, and Community Updates
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Wednesday, September 6:
- Jonesboro Youth Center: Old YMCA facility rededicated as Jonesboro Youth Center, featuring a turf field, basketball court, and sports storage; project funded in part by CARES Act.
- Arkansas Cabinet Appointment: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints Leslie Fisken as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services, replacing Joseph Wood.
- Missouri Area Code: Southeast Missouri introduces new 235 area code overlay; dual dialing until March 24, then new numbers get 235 code.
- Arkansas Education Committee: Explores career and technical education plans; Arkansas LEARNS legislation allows high school career diplomas; interim study proposals on recent laws approved.
- Blytheville City Hall: Brief storm disrupts phone lines; expected restoration by Wednesday morning.
- Arkansas Police Search: Multi-county search for armed suspect Jaden Alphin ends; Alphin and Brandon Smith arrested on multiple charges.
- Little Rock Housing Authority: Must address financial management concerns highlighted in a recent HUD report.
- Major League Baseball: St. Louis Cardinals beat MLB-leading Braves 10-6; Soroka injured, Cardinals outshine despite league ranking.
- Arkansas Property Auction: August 28 auction of tax delinquent properties in four counties raises over $281k; proceeds benefit counties.
- Arkansas Scholarship Fund: Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund accepting applications for Spring 2024; deadline October 15; details on ASPSF.org.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- The Northeast Arkansas Food Bank is hosting 2 commodity distribution events in Randolph County today until food runs out starting at 9 AM. They are at the Pocahontas Community Center and the Calvary M.B. Church in Ravenden Springs.
- The Greene County Fair continues this week at the fairgrounds in Paragould. Cattle judging starts at 4 PM. Karaoke is tonight at 6 in the BC Lloyd Building.