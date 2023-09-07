© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

KASU Delta News Podcast: Eviction Concerns, 2024 Political Shifts, and Academic Advancements

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday, September 7, 2023:

  • Arkansas Evictions: Evictions surged during the pandemic; Arkansas Renters United calls for clearer 30-day eviction notices.
  • Congress Control & Court Rulings: Recent southern state court decisions could influence 2024 Congress control, potentially benefiting Democrats.
  • A-State College Appointment: Dr. Jennifer Bouldin named permanent dean of A-State's College of Sciences and Mathematics.
  • Cabot & Vet School Partnership: Cabot partners with Lyon College for on-the-job vet learning; new clinics planned for 2025.
  • Arkansas Weather Impact: Severe weather disrupts phone and power services in Blytheville and Little Rock; burn bans in place.
  • Arkansas Black Hall of Fame: Six new inductees announced, including renowned jazz musician James H. Leary.
  • Tennessee Senate Race: Rep. Gloria Johnson announces 2024 U.S. Senate run against Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
  • A-State Enrollment: A 6% rise in 2023 fall enrollment sets new university record.
  • Litter Cleanup Campaign: "Keep Arkansas Beautiful" emphasizes litter's negative impact; Governor Sanders supports the initiative.

We also mentioned this announcement:

  • The Great American Eclipse Public Town Hall with Dr. P. Clay Sherrod is tonight at 6:30 in the First National Bank Arena Hames Room in Jonesboro.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
