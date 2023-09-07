KASU Delta News Podcast: Eviction Concerns, 2024 Political Shifts, and Academic Advancements

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday, September 7, 2023:

Arkansas Evictions: Evictions surged during the pandemic; Arkansas Renters United calls for clearer 30-day eviction notices.

Congress Control & Court Rulings: Recent southern state court decisions could influence 2024 Congress control, potentially benefiting Democrats.

A-State College Appointment: Dr. Jennifer Bouldin named permanent dean of A-State's College of Sciences and Mathematics.

Cabot & Vet School Partnership: Cabot partners with Lyon College for on-the-job vet learning; new clinics planned for 2025.

Arkansas Weather Impact: Severe weather disrupts phone and power services in Blytheville and Little Rock; burn bans in place.

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame: Six new inductees announced, including renowned jazz musician James H. Leary.

Tennessee Senate Race: Rep. Gloria Johnson announces 2024 U.S. Senate run against Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

A-State Enrollment: A 6% rise in 2023 fall enrollment sets new university record.

Litter Cleanup Campaign: "Keep Arkansas Beautiful" emphasizes litter's negative impact; Governor Sanders supports the initiative.

We also mentioned this announcement: