Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: Eviction Concerns, 2024 Political Shifts, and Academic Advancements
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Thursday, September 7, 2023:
- Arkansas Evictions: Evictions surged during the pandemic; Arkansas Renters United calls for clearer 30-day eviction notices.
- Congress Control & Court Rulings: Recent southern state court decisions could influence 2024 Congress control, potentially benefiting Democrats.
- A-State College Appointment: Dr. Jennifer Bouldin named permanent dean of A-State's College of Sciences and Mathematics.
- Cabot & Vet School Partnership: Cabot partners with Lyon College for on-the-job vet learning; new clinics planned for 2025.
- Arkansas Weather Impact: Severe weather disrupts phone and power services in Blytheville and Little Rock; burn bans in place.
- Arkansas Black Hall of Fame: Six new inductees announced, including renowned jazz musician James H. Leary.
- Tennessee Senate Race: Rep. Gloria Johnson announces 2024 U.S. Senate run against Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
- A-State Enrollment: A 6% rise in 2023 fall enrollment sets new university record.
- Litter Cleanup Campaign: "Keep Arkansas Beautiful" emphasizes litter's negative impact; Governor Sanders supports the initiative.
We also mentioned this announcement:
- The Great American Eclipse Public Town Hall with Dr. P. Clay Sherrod is tonight at 6:30 in the First National Bank Arena Hames Room in Jonesboro.