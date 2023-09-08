Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: Political Shakeups, Corporate Resignations, and Record University Enrollments
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Friday, September 8, 2023:
- Numerous Arkansas race announcements: Deborah Ferguson not seeking re-election, Francis Cavenaugh and Cindy Crawford running for re-election, Nick Priest challenges Mark Perry, and Courtney Rae Hudson aims for late Justice Robin Wynne's seat.
- Stewart Glendinning, Tyson Foods' president of prepared foods, resigns amid company struggles.
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences opens Arkansas's first milk bank, saving over $1-million annually from out-of-state purchases.
- Poinsett County Sheriffs Office organizes a food donation drive to support school backpack programs on Tuesday.
- Arkansas attorney Matthew Campbell sues Arkansas State Police over withheld public records related to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' travels.
- Shooting at Lil Baby's concert in Memphis critically injures one; artist safely evacuated.
- WWE returns to Jonesboro's First National Bank Arena on November 19 after a 4-year hiatus; ticket sales details released.
- University of Arkansas in Fayetteville sees record enrollment for the third year, and Crowley's Ridge College enrollment rises for the fourth consecutive year.
- September marks National Preparedness Month, AARP emphasizes disaster preparedness.
- Two minor earthquakes detected in the Upper Delta region near Cooter, Missouri, and Blytheville, Arkansas.
- University of Central Arkansas exceeds its $100 million fundraising goal by an additional $10 million; plans to expand programs and introduce a debt-free diploma in 2024.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- Local Fest is this weekend in downtown Jonesboro. Festivities kick off at 5 PM Friday. They will continue starting at 11 AM Saturday. More details are on the Local Fest page at FOAmusic.org.
- The Greene County Fair continues this weekend at the fairgrounds in Paragould. The Mullet Contest is at 5:30 PM Friday in the BC Lloyd Building. Saturday is Kids Day. Children 12 and under get in for free starting at noon.
- It's Paint the Town Red weekend for A-State, getting ready for the Red Wolves first home game of the season against Memphis in football. Kick off is at 6 PM Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolf Express JET Bus will also run back-and-forth from the downtown Church/Cate Street Parking lot to the stadium starting at 3:30.