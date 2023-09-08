© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

KASU Delta News Podcast: Political Shakeups, Corporate Resignations, and Record University Enrollments

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Friday, September 8, 2023:

  • Numerous Arkansas race announcements: Deborah Ferguson not seeking re-election, Francis Cavenaugh and Cindy Crawford running for re-election, Nick Priest challenges Mark Perry, and Courtney Rae Hudson aims for late Justice Robin Wynne's seat.
  • Stewart Glendinning, Tyson Foods' president of prepared foods, resigns amid company struggles.
  • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences opens Arkansas's first milk bank, saving over $1-million annually from out-of-state purchases.
  • Poinsett County Sheriffs Office organizes a food donation drive to support school backpack programs on Tuesday.
  • Arkansas attorney Matthew Campbell sues Arkansas State Police over withheld public records related to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' travels.
  • Shooting at Lil Baby's concert in Memphis critically injures one; artist safely evacuated.
  • WWE returns to Jonesboro's First National Bank Arena on November 19 after a 4-year hiatus; ticket sales details released.
  • University of Arkansas in Fayetteville sees record enrollment for the third year, and Crowley's Ridge College enrollment rises for the fourth consecutive year.
  • September marks National Preparedness Month, AARP emphasizes disaster preparedness.
  • Two minor earthquakes detected in the Upper Delta region near Cooter, Missouri, and Blytheville, Arkansas.
  • University of Central Arkansas exceeds its $100 million fundraising goal by an additional $10 million; plans to expand programs and introduce a debt-free diploma in 2024.

We also mentioned these announcements:

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
