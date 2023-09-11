KASU Delta News Podcast: Arkansas Special Session on FOIA and Taxes, University Updates, and Key Sports Highlights

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Monday, September 11, 2023:



Special Session: Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls special session over FOIA changes following blogger's request for her flight records; also plans tax cuts and bans on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state workers.

Missouri Amendment: Proposed amendment aims to block cities like St. Louis from imposing gun restrictions and mandates parental consent for minors to carry firearms.

Red Wolves Football: Memphis defeats A-State 37-3; Henigan's performance stands out with 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Workforce Update: Gov. Sanders teases partnerships between training centers and schools for trade skills; introduces pilot program allowing mothers to bring infants to work.

KLEK Kwanzaa Awards: Radio station KLEK accepts nominations for Kwanzaa CommUNITY Service Awards; voting in October with award ceremony in December.

ASU Enrollment: ASU System reports nearly 4% enrollment increase across most institutions; A-State in Jonesboro sets record while Henderson State University sees drop.

Tax Training in Jonesboro: University of Arkansas System to offer advanced income tax preparation training in four cities including Jonesboro; virtual training also available in December.

January 6th Sentences: Tennessee bartender Eric Munchel, pictured with zip-tie handcuffs during Capitol riot, sentenced to nearly five years; mother Lisa Eisenhart gets two-and-a-half years.

College Football Update: Arkansas defeats Kent State 28-6 with Jefferson's two touchdowns; team plays without key running back Rocket Sanders.

Insurance Company Crisis: Paragould-based United Home Insurance under receivership due to financial struggles; policies remain valid as efforts for rehabilitation continue.

ATU Leadership Change: Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees fires President Robin Bowen; Dr. Russell Jones to serve as interim President.

We also mentioned these announcements: