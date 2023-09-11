© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

KASU Delta News Podcast: Arkansas Special Session on FOIA and Taxes, University Updates, and Key Sports Highlights

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks at a press conference to call a special session of the legislature on Friday, September 8, 2023
Randall Lee
/
Office of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks at a press conference to call a special session of the legislature on Friday, September 8, 2023

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Monday, September 11, 2023:

  • Special Session: Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls special session over FOIA changes following blogger's request for her flight records; also plans tax cuts and bans on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state workers.
  • Missouri Amendment: Proposed amendment aims to block cities like St. Louis from imposing gun restrictions and mandates parental consent for minors to carry firearms.
  • Red Wolves Football: Memphis defeats A-State 37-3; Henigan's performance stands out with 239 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Arkansas Workforce Update: Gov. Sanders teases partnerships between training centers and schools for trade skills; introduces pilot program allowing mothers to bring infants to work.
  • KLEK Kwanzaa Awards: Radio station KLEK accepts nominations for Kwanzaa CommUNITY Service Awards; voting in October with award ceremony in December.
  • ASU Enrollment: ASU System reports nearly 4% enrollment increase across most institutions; A-State in Jonesboro sets record while Henderson State University sees drop.
  • Tax Training in Jonesboro: University of Arkansas System to offer advanced income tax preparation training in four cities including Jonesboro; virtual training also available in December.
  • January 6th Sentences: Tennessee bartender Eric Munchel, pictured with zip-tie handcuffs during Capitol riot, sentenced to nearly five years; mother Lisa Eisenhart gets two-and-a-half years.
  • College Football Update: Arkansas defeats Kent State 28-6 with Jefferson's two touchdowns; team plays without key running back Rocket Sanders.
  • Insurance Company Crisis: Paragould-based United Home Insurance under receivership due to financial struggles; policies remain valid as efforts for rehabilitation continue.
  • ATU Leadership Change: Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees fires President Robin Bowen; Dr. Russell Jones to serve as interim President.

We also mentioned these announcements:

  • The Craighead County Quorum Court meets tonight starting at 5:30 in the Courthouse annex basement in Jonesboro.
  • The Paragould City Council meets tonight at 6.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
