KASU Delta News Podcast: Arkansas Special Session on FOIA and Taxes, University Updates, and Key Sports Highlights
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Monday, September 11, 2023:
- Special Session: Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls special session over FOIA changes following blogger's request for her flight records; also plans tax cuts and bans on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state workers.
- Missouri Amendment: Proposed amendment aims to block cities like St. Louis from imposing gun restrictions and mandates parental consent for minors to carry firearms.
- Red Wolves Football: Memphis defeats A-State 37-3; Henigan's performance stands out with 239 yards and two touchdowns.
- Arkansas Workforce Update: Gov. Sanders teases partnerships between training centers and schools for trade skills; introduces pilot program allowing mothers to bring infants to work.
- KLEK Kwanzaa Awards: Radio station KLEK accepts nominations for Kwanzaa CommUNITY Service Awards; voting in October with award ceremony in December.
- ASU Enrollment: ASU System reports nearly 4% enrollment increase across most institutions; A-State in Jonesboro sets record while Henderson State University sees drop.
- Tax Training in Jonesboro: University of Arkansas System to offer advanced income tax preparation training in four cities including Jonesboro; virtual training also available in December.
- January 6th Sentences: Tennessee bartender Eric Munchel, pictured with zip-tie handcuffs during Capitol riot, sentenced to nearly five years; mother Lisa Eisenhart gets two-and-a-half years.
- College Football Update: Arkansas defeats Kent State 28-6 with Jefferson's two touchdowns; team plays without key running back Rocket Sanders.
- Insurance Company Crisis: Paragould-based United Home Insurance under receivership due to financial struggles; policies remain valid as efforts for rehabilitation continue.
- ATU Leadership Change: Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees fires President Robin Bowen; Dr. Russell Jones to serve as interim President.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- The Craighead County Quorum Court meets tonight starting at 5:30 in the Courthouse annex basement in Jonesboro.
- The Paragould City Council meets tonight at 6.