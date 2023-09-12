KASU Delta News Podcast: Legislative Session, Medicaid Shifts, and A Beatles Tribute

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Tuesday, September 12, 2023:



Arkansas Legislature: Efforts to alter the state's Freedom of Information Act stall; special session reconvenes today.

Arkansas Medicaid: Over 72k beneficiaries dropped in August; post-pandemic, over 140k lose coverage.

Missouri Abortion Rights: Advocates challenge GOP Secretary's "misleading" ballot amendment summary; court ruling expected next week.

Beatles at the Ridge Festival: Event this weekend celebrates Beatles' 1964 visit; features music, vendors, and car show.

Arkansas Vaccine Bill: Senate committee advances bill against state-enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

US Air Force Band Performance: Prestigious band to play at A-State Fowler Center in Jonesboro; tickets available online.

Arkansas Senate Session: Intense debate over amending the Freedom of Information Act; bill details pending.

Arkansas Income Tax: Senate approves bill capping state income taxes at 4.4% for those earning over $24k annually.

School Threats in Arkansas: Two schools respond to separate threats—one a social media threat, another a gun fired onsite; no injuries reported.

Smithsonian Exhibit: "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" showcases at Dunklin County Library until October 25th.

We also mentioned these announcements: