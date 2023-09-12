Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
KASU Delta News Podcast: Legislative Session, Medicaid Shifts, and A Beatles Tribute
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Tuesday, September 12, 2023:
- Arkansas Legislature: Efforts to alter the state's Freedom of Information Act stall; special session reconvenes today.
- Arkansas Medicaid: Over 72k beneficiaries dropped in August; post-pandemic, over 140k lose coverage.
- Missouri Abortion Rights: Advocates challenge GOP Secretary's "misleading" ballot amendment summary; court ruling expected next week.
- Beatles at the Ridge Festival: Event this weekend celebrates Beatles' 1964 visit; features music, vendors, and car show.
- Arkansas Vaccine Bill: Senate committee advances bill against state-enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
- US Air Force Band Performance: Prestigious band to play at A-State Fowler Center in Jonesboro; tickets available online.
- Arkansas Senate Session: Intense debate over amending the Freedom of Information Act; bill details pending.
- Arkansas Income Tax: Senate approves bill capping state income taxes at 4.4% for those earning over $24k annually.
- School Threats in Arkansas: Two schools respond to separate threats—one a social media threat, another a gun fired onsite; no injuries reported.
- Smithsonian Exhibit: "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" showcases at Dunklin County Library until October 25th.
We also mentioned these announcements:
- The Poinsett County Sheriffs Office is hosting their school backpack food drive from 10 A.M.-6 P.M. at various grocery store locations in Trumann, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, and Lepanto.
- The Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library is showing Tweens how to create their own "Pom-Pom Creature" terrariums at 4 P.M. in the Library's Round Room.