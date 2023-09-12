© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

KASU Delta News Podcast: Legislative Session, Medicaid Shifts, and A Beatles Tribute

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Tuesday, September 12, 2023:

  • Arkansas Legislature: Efforts to alter the state's Freedom of Information Act stall; special session reconvenes today.
  • Arkansas Medicaid: Over 72k beneficiaries dropped in August; post-pandemic, over 140k lose coverage.
  • Missouri Abortion Rights: Advocates challenge GOP Secretary's "misleading" ballot amendment summary; court ruling expected next week.
  • Beatles at the Ridge Festival: Event this weekend celebrates Beatles' 1964 visit; features music, vendors, and car show.
  • Arkansas Vaccine Bill: Senate committee advances bill against state-enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
  • US Air Force Band Performance: Prestigious band to play at A-State Fowler Center in Jonesboro; tickets available online.
  • Arkansas Senate Session: Intense debate over amending the Freedom of Information Act; bill details pending.
  • Arkansas Income Tax: Senate approves bill capping state income taxes at 4.4% for those earning over $24k annually.
  • School Threats in Arkansas: Two schools respond to separate threats—one a social media threat, another a gun fired onsite; no injuries reported.
  • Smithsonian Exhibit: "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" showcases at Dunklin County Library until October 25th.

We also mentioned these announcements:

