KASU Delta News Podcast: Tax Cuts, Medical Directives, and Artistic Endeavors Shape a Dynamic Week in Arkansas
These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Wednesday, September 13, 2023:
- Arkansas Senate progresses tax cuts to House and discusses $710 million reserve fund as potential "insurance policy" for future income tax cuts.
- Two Missouri health centers stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors due to new state law risks.
- A-State's Bradbury Art Museum unveils "Sweet Dreams" and "Memento-Mori" exhibits; on display until November 15th.
- Advocacy groups rally against proposed Arkansas tax cuts, emphasizing support for social services and adequate wages.
- The Link Theater Company in Jonesboro announces events, theater training program launches for kids in 2024.
- Arkansas committee debates limiting public access to government records under the Freedom of Information Act.
- New stop signs added to intersections in downtown Paragould for enhanced safety.
- Arkansas educators can apply for a Wildlife Education Grant for conservation programs until October 25th.
- Arkansas Senate moves forward on legislation to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state employees.
- Five ex-Memphis officers charged federally for civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
- MLB: St. Louis Cardinals beat Baltimore Orioles 5-to-2, with Wainwright achieving his 199th win.