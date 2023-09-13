© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

KASU Delta News Podcast: Tax Cuts, Medical Directives, and Artistic Endeavors Shape a Dynamic Week in Arkansas

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published September 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT

These are the headlines in the KASU Delta News Podcast for Wednesday, September 13, 2023:

  • Arkansas Senate progresses tax cuts to House and discusses $710 million reserve fund as potential "insurance policy" for future income tax cuts.
  • Two Missouri health centers stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors due to new state law risks.
  • A-State's Bradbury Art Museum unveils "Sweet Dreams" and "Memento-Mori" exhibits; on display until November 15th.
  • Advocacy groups rally against proposed Arkansas tax cuts, emphasizing support for social services and adequate wages.
  • The Link Theater Company in Jonesboro announces events, theater training program launches for kids in 2024.
  • Arkansas committee debates limiting public access to government records under the Freedom of Information Act.
  • New stop signs added to intersections in downtown Paragould for enhanced safety.
  • Arkansas educators can apply for a Wildlife Education Grant for conservation programs until October 25th.
  • Arkansas Senate moves forward on legislation to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state employees.
  • Five ex-Memphis officers charged federally for civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
  • MLB: St. Louis Cardinals beat Baltimore Orioles 5-to-2, with Wainwright achieving his 199th win.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
