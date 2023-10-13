Longtime Washington watchers weigh in on American political support for Israel

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Jane Clayson invite NPR’s Ron Elving and Margaret Talev of Axios to discuss the long view of American political support for Israel and how expressions of concern for the plight of Palestinians became a lightning rod this week as Israel began its war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

