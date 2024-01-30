© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KASU name our new news podcast! Click here to learn how.

Mass shootings and accountability

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 30, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST
Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley are the parents of the teen Oxford High School shooter. Both parents are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley are the parents of the teen Oxford High School shooter. Both parents are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Are parents criminally responsible if their child commits a mass shooting? 

That’s the question being debated in Oxford, Michigan, where a trial on parental responsibility after a tragic shooting is underway. 

On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and injuring seven others. The gunman received a life sentence last year. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Additionally, a new report by the Justice Department is highlighting police failures in the 2022 massacre at Uvalde, Texas. 

What does accountability look like when tragedies occur? And what legal precedent does this Michigan trial set? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Tags
1A
Arfie Ghedi