U.S. launched series of retaliatory strikes in the Middle East over the weekend

The U.S. has conducted dozens of airstrikes in the Middle East over the weekend in response to the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan last week.

The latest strikes were against Houthi militants in Yemen, whom the Pentagon says were preparing to fire missiles at commercial ships in the Red Sea. The U.S. also targeted militias in Iraq.

The White House is warning there could be more airstrikes if militants continue to target American forces.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Greg Myre about the international reaction to the strikes and how they have resonated in the region.

