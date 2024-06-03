© 2024 KASU
The curious case of Paramount Pictures

Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published June 3, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT
The Paramount Pictures logo is displayed in front of Paramount Studios on in Los Angeles, California.

When you sit down to watch a movie, there’s usually a set of familiar sequences that precede the story you’re there for.

Here’s one: a glowy, snowy mountaintop. Then, a line of stars coming out from behind that mountaintop.And the title “Paramount” runs through the center. 

The once legendary movie studio is for sale. And its CEO, Bob Bakish, got the boot in late April.So, what exactly is happening at Paramount – and what does it say about the health of the industry.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea