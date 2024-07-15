The past, present, and future of the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump is due to accept his party’s formal nomination at the Republican National Convention with a speech on Thursday.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” Trump told the Washington Examiner.

It all feels like a far cry from the mid-1970s, when the Republican Party looked on the verge of self-destruction. That was, until 1976.

That year witnessed a political earthquake, a cutthroat, razor-close, deeply personal battle for the Republican nomination, and the party’s identity. It resurrected the GOP, remade it as a conservative party, and pulled the country sharply to the right according to a new podcast.

“Landslide” is the story of the closest presidential primary race in American history, what followed, and how it reshaped our political parties. We speak to its host and creator, Ben Bradford.

