© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Sen. Boozman introduces legislation to adjust the reimbursement rate for Medicare

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published August 12, 2024 at 11:04 AM CDT
Jacob Kauffman
/
KUAR News

Earlier this month, U.S Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, helped introduce the Physician Fee Stabilization Act, which would adjust the reimbursement rate for Medicare.

The legislation would increase the budget neutrality threshold to $53 million with an increase every five years to keep pace with the Medicare Economic Index, according to a press release. In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, Boozman pointed to changes in the economy for needing this adjustment.

“Medicare, by law, has a finite amount of money that it can pay out to providers. Like everything else, inflation doesn’t make it work anymore,” he said. “The world is totally different now then it was in the 1990s, as far as costs.”

According to Boozman’s office, the legislation has support from senators from both parties.

Copyright 2024 KUAR
Tags
KASU Newscast
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a political and governmental affairs reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Ronak Patel