© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Red Wolves Claim First-Ever Sun Belt Tournament Title

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:41 PM CDT
Carla Wehmeyer
/
Arkansas State

For the first time in program history, the Arkansas State women's basketball team is NCAA Tournament-bound, as it topped top-seeded James Madison 86-79 in overtime Monday afternoon in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament inside the Pensacola Bay Center.

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves (21-10) with 23 points and helped A-State outscore the Dukes (28-5) 35-22 in the final 15 minutes.
Tags
Health and Sports Arkansas StateRed WolvesBasketball
KASU Newsroom
See stories by KASU Newsroom