Red Wolves Claim First-Ever Sun Belt Tournament Title

For the first time in program history, the Arkansas State women's basketball team is NCAA Tournament-bound, as it topped top-seeded James Madison 86-79 in overtime Monday afternoon in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament inside the Pensacola Bay Center.

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves (21-10) with 23 points and helped A-State outscore the Dukes (28-5) 35-22 in the final 15 minutes.