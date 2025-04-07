Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.
Flooded road closures and boil orders across Northeast Arkansas
Here's a list of flooded road closures and boil orders across the area. Submit your at pr@kasu.org.
Road Closures
Craighead (courtesy, Craighead County OEM):
- County Roads: 905, 912, 414, 420, 114, 109, 304, 307, 859, 673, 204, 394, 418, 328, 214, and 7285.
Northeast Arkansas (courtesy, Arkansas Dept. of Transportation idriveArkansas.com)
- Clay
- State Highway 90 (between AR-139 and US-49 near Rector)
- State Highway 211 (Mc Cracken St. in Success near the Current River)
- State Highway 139 (between AR-119 and CR-524/519 south of Rector)
- U.S. Highway 49 (between Rector and Piggott - through Greenway)
- Craighead
- State Highway 230 (west of Bono over the Cache River)
- Crittenden
- State Highway 118 (at I-40 exit 275 Northbound in West Memphis; exit ramp is closed)
- Interstate 40 (near exit 275 westbound in West Memphis; exit ramp is closed)
- Cross
- State Highway 364 (west of Vanndale between AR-193 and US-49; between JB Vannaman Rd. and Morris Rd.)
- Greene
- State Highway 34 (between Marmaduke and White Oak; from CR-854 to AR-139)
- State Highway 358 (Finch Rd/CR-715/CR-716 intersection; road washed out)
- State Highway 139 (east of Bard near the St. Francis River; from CR-871 to 840 Rd.)
- Independence
- State Highway 157 (Blackland Rd near Oil Trough)
- State Highway 69 (Point Ferry Rd. between Jacksonport and AR-122; crossing the confluence of the Black and White Rivers)
- State Highway 122 (Crossing the White River)
- State Highway 14 (Between W. Main Street and Maple Springs Access Rd. in Oil Trough)
- State Highway 37 (Elgin Rd. between Tuckerman and Cord crossing the Black River; from W. Main St/AR-17 to near Otter Lake Rd.)
- Jackson
- State Highway 69 (Point Ferry Rd. between Jacksonport and AR-122; crossing the confluence of the Black and White Rivers)
- State Highway 14 (Between W. Main Street and Maple Springs Access Rd. in Oil Trough)
- State Highway 37 (Elgin Rd. between Tuckerman and Cord crossing the Black River; from W. Main St/AR-17 to near Otter Lake Rd.)
- State Highway 226 (Crossing Village Creek & Cattail Creek from Jackson-391/Craighead-197 to AR-367; I-57 exit 102 west to Swifton)
- State Highway 18 (Crossing the Cache River at Grubbs from County Line Rd. to west of CR-43; I-57 exit 87 south)
- State Highway 224 (from AR-367 to AR-226)
- Interstate 57 (Southbound right lane; between mile marker 98 and 102)
- Lawrence
- State Highway 230 (east Alicia including Main St. and N. 2nd St.)
- State Highway 25 (between Powhatan and Black Rock crossing the Black River, between AR-117 and 3rd St. in Black Rock)
- State Highway 115 (at the AR-117 intersection north of Jesup, between Smithville and Calamine)
- Mississippi
- State Highway 181 (From Main St. in Bassett to CR-245, I-55 exit 36 eastbound)
- State Highway 158 (east of Caraway from CR-844 to AR-77)
- State Highway 14 and State Highway 119 (between Lepanto near south CR-13 to Driver through Marie)
- Randolph
- State Highway 328 (Crossing the Current River; from Hickory St. in Reyno and Bagwell Trail, west of Maynard)
- State Highway 231 (at the Wallace Loop Rd. intersection in Antioch; road washed out)
- State Highway 166 (aka Engelberg Rd. north of Pocahontas; from US-62 to Sparrow Rd/Polucan Rd crossing the Forche River)
Boil Orders
Information from the Arkansas Department of Health. The CDC advises those under a boil order to use either bottled water or water boiled for at least a minute for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. Hand washing and showering are allowed, but don't drink the water. Also, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil order.
|Date Issued
|Date Resolved
|System
|Areas Impacted
|Reason
|Affected County/Counties
|4/3/2025 11:46:03 AM
|ST FRANCIS RIVER REG WATER DD
|Arkansas Department of Health for the Customers of lake city
|water line break
|CLAY
|4/4/2025 7:59:00 AM
|CROSS COUNTY RURAL WATER SYS
|CROSS COUNTY RURAL WATER SYS for the customers in Cross Co. along Hwy 49 north of Hwy 64, west of Hwy 193 N, south of Hwy 42.
|water line break
|CRAIGHEAD, CROSS, JACKSON, POINSETT, ST. FRANCIS, WOODRUFF
|4/4/2025 10:29:55 AM
|INDEPENDENCE JACKSON REGIONAL
|INDEPENDENCE JACKSON REGIONAL for the Customers north of harris mountain and oakland hill
|lightning strike
|INDEPENDENCE, JACKSON, WHITE
|4/6/2025 7:10:21 PM
|JONESBORO WATER SYSTEM
|JONESBORO WATER SYSTEM for the part of the system on county road 204 south and west towards Otwell west of the big creek ditch
|main break
|CRAIGHEAD, GREENE, POINSETT