Supreme Court issues decision on home raids and Americans with Disabilities Act

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT

On Thursday, the Supreme Court released decisions in numerous cases, including one about the Americans with Disabilities Act and another on what have become known as “wrong house raids,” when law enforcement targets the incorrect home.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law as a senior writer for Slate.

