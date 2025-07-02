© 2025 KASU
Dalai Lama confirms reincarnation search plans outside China, escalating Beijing-Tibet tensions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that he will not be the last Dalai Lama. He is the 14th reincarnation — as Tibetan Buddhism holds — and turns 90 Sunday.

In the past, he’s hinted that the institution of the Dalai Lama might end with his death. But now, he announced some succession plans that will likely lead to more tension with China’s ruling Communist Party.

We get the latest from NPR’s Anthony Kuhn.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom