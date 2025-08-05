Marc Maron on feeling connected to the partner he lost

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Every week, a guest draws a card from NPR's Wild Card deck and answers a big question about their life. The comedian Marc Maron recently announced the end of his popular "WTF" podcast. He's focusing on his original passion - stand-up comedy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

MARC MARON: I never stopped doing stand-up. It was always the priority. Once people started to know me from the podcast, it drove me nuts that they didn't necessarily know my stand-up.

SUMMERS: Maron has a new HBO special out. It's called "Panicked." He talked to Wild Card host Rachel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

RACHEL MARTIN: When do you feel connected to the people you've lost?

MARON: Sometimes it's random. With people who are my peers that have died - and there's a lot of them, and so many of them were funny people. I can think about their funniness, their jokes, my experience with them, you know, and then they become alive again, you know, pretty quickly. With a deeper one - and there's really just one primary one, with Lynn Shelton - you know, it's just thinking about, you know...

MARTIN: This - for people who don't know, Lynn was your longtime friend, collaborator and then love - big love in life.

MARON: Yeah. Yeah. With her, it was just, you know, that feeling of the way she kind of saw me, that - you know, her belief in me and her kind of, you know, almost obsessive, you know, love for me, you know, that when I was in the light of that, I really felt like I was my best self. So if I can think of her just, you know, watching me, you know, do whatever it is I do, you know, that's when I feel connected. And I also have, like, a few things of hers that are around, so she's always kind of around.

MARTIN: Yeah. It took me a long time to give away my mom's clothes. I kept them in my closet for probably much longer than - well, there's still some things in there.

MARON: Yeah, I kept a few things. I kind of distributed a lot of stuff to people that loved her, and then her friends kind of took a lot of stuff. But I have a few select items. And, you know, for a while there, maybe a couple of years, you know, in my - the main hallway when you walk into my house, there's a coat rack. And I had her hat and this leather jacket that she loved, hanging, and then her red cowboy boots. But it was almost like - you know, it was almost the size of her. So, like, I'd walk in, and it'd just be those things, which defined her in a lot of ways. Eventually, I had to move it. And I eventually gave the jacket to somebody who loved her and who I thought, you know, would really appreciate it.

MARTIN: Yeah.

MARON: It was kind of a big moment. I gave it to Rosemarie DeWitt, who was in one of Lynn's films, and it fit her, you know? And I was like, that's - you know, that should be yours.

SUMMERS: You can watch a longer version of that conversation with Marc Maron on YouTube. Just search for Wild Card with Rachel Martin. "Panicked" is out now on HBO. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.