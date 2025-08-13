Performers keep American music tradition alive at Virginia's Old Fiddler's Convention

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Bluegrass has been the soundtrack of central Appalachia for decades.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTÍNEZ: The musical genre known as old-time music goes back centuries. But in an age of infinite digital choice, how do you keep this musical tradition alive? NPR's Frank Langfitt attended the Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, Virginia, to find out.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Thousands of people have come to this small city in southwestern Virginia for nearly 90 years to attend the event. It's the oldest of its kind in the U.S. People set out folding chairs in the city park to watch mostly amateurs compete in music, singing and dance for six days for prize money.

MARY LYNN HATHAWAY-GAYDOS: (Singing) When she heard her mama say, whoa, come to Mama, darling.

LANGFITT: Mary Lynn Hathaway-Gaydos is reprising her performance in today's folksong competition. That she made it on stage is a big deal.

HATHAWAY-GAYDOS: I've been coming here for about 19 years. And funny thing is, every time Folk Song comes around, I kind of chicken out - not because I don't feel that I could do it, but it's been a rough night the night before, and I've stayed up picking till 6 a.m.

LANGFITT: Hathaway-Gaydos works as hospice nurse over the border in North Carolina. She first showed up in Galax as a fan.

HATHAWAY-GAYDOS: After coming here, I said, I'm going to play an instrument. At the age of 34, I picked up mandolin, then went to fiddle and now guitar and a bunch of other instruments. And I sing and write songs, and it's all because of this place.

LANGFITT: She honed her skills during jam sessions among the hundreds of RVs that people park here for the week. This is where musicians have traded tips for decades.

RAISTLIN BRABSON: Well, I'm Raistlin Brabson. I'm about to play "Shootin' Creek." Shay Garrick (ph) just taught it to me. He's here on guitar.

(Playing musical instrument).

Here we go.

(Playing musical instrument).

I really like Shay's playing. I'll usually just think of a song. I like how he plays it, and then bother him at one of these conventions to learn.

LANGFITT: Garrick's known about Brabson's family for years.

SHAY GARRICK: I met your great-granddad before I ever met you...

BRABSON: Yeah.

GARRICK: ...But maybe before you're born. He was on an old record called "Blue Ridge Barn Dance."

BRABSON: Yeah. I have it.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

LANGFITT: As the men continue to play, Margo MacSweeney steps onto a piece of plywood and begins to dance. She's 13 and lives in the town of Floyd, about an hour away. Margo kicks up her heels and occasionally slides from side to side.

MARGO MACSWEENEY: Now, that's called flatfoot dancing. It's a little bit different than clogging. It's just sort of, like, smaller steps lower to the ground.

LANGFITT: And how did you get into it?

MARGO: I moved to Floyd, and they have the Friday night jamboree at the country store, and everyone dances.

LANGFITT: Robyn Reitz is Margo's mom. She credits Margo's first banjo teacher for giving her a feel for the music and the region.

ROBYN REITZ: He cares so much for the children to learn exactly what the region and the town, their tunes and passing on the tradition so it doesn't die and we're not all just staring at our cellphones. It's just so beautiful.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

LANGFITT: Organizers say the Old Fiddler's Convention drew about 30,000 people this year. Those numbers are below pre-pandemic levels. Some here say the loss of some older musicians may also have had an impact, which is why people at the Old Fiddler's Convention say encouraging the next generation - kids like Margo - is so important.

Frank Langfitt, NPR News, Galax, Virginia.

