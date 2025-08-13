Team Conrad or Jeremiah? How 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' enraptured and divided audiences

/ Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Erika Doss/Amazon Content Services)

Updated August 19, 2025 at 1:38 PM CDT

If you’ve spent any time online the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen the fervent discussions, funny memes and frenzied fan energy about Amazon Prime’s hit series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Based on Jenny Han’s best-selling books, the show follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, played by Lola Tung, and her complicated (yet deliciously messy) relationship with her two childhood friends: brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Conrad, played by Chris Briney, is the broody heartthrob who has long had first place in Belly’s heart. Jeremiah is the younger and sunnier brother.

Last we saw our intrepid protagonists, at the end of Season 2, Belly decided to ride off into the sunset with Jeremiah as half the viewing audience screamed “wrong guy.” (Full disclosure: most of us at Here & Now are Team Conrad) But flash forward, four years later, Belly and Jeremiah are still together. Conrad is now brooding on the West Coast, pursuing a career in medicine and still yearning for Belly.

Even though the show is based on her books, series creator and showrunner Han said the story’s ending could stray from readers’ expectations.

“I think the book is its own experience,” Han said, “and the show is its own experience.”

/ (L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

5 Questions with Jenny Han

The show is an absolute phenomenon; it’s inescapable on social media and has cross-generational appeal. Why do you think this show is such a sensation?

“I think that if you are a grown adult, it is really nice to be able to think back to your own summers and falling in love for the first time. And you know, when you haven’t had your heart broken yet, I think it’s reminiscing about a different time for older people. But I think for younger people it’s aspirational. I think you’re imagining that could be your summer one day. Or maybe you are having your summer.”

It’s a tale as old as time. Teenage angst, yearning, first kisses. Was this something you felt compelled to write about?

“I spent a lot of time in young adulthood because I think it’s just so ripe for story, you know, because you are experiencing it for the first time and you haven’t done it yet. You haven’t experienced it. So you don’t know yet that life will go on. So I think it all feels all the more amplified … As a storyteller, that’s just great drama.”

The heart of the show is the love triangle between Belly and the two Fisher brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad. The three main characters have been through a lot: divorce, cheating, and Jeremiah and Conrad’s mother dying of cancer. How do you think about their actions in relation to this?

“There’s a lot of weight on these young people because they have experienced a really big loss, a big trauma at a young age. And so I think they do hold each other tighter in some ways. But I also think in some ways, I think you just become there’s just clarity that comes out of loss. And so I would say they’ve both experienced that and they know that they really love each other and care about each other and … I think that’s what they’re holding on to.”

We’ve made it clear that we on the Here & Now team is partial to brooding Conrad, who is now yearning for Belly while helping her marry his brother. You recently directed an episode of the show from Conrad’s perspective. What do you want viewers to understand about Conrad?

“I think when we first meet Conrad in season one, he … has that secret about his mom [that she’s dying of cancer] and he is brooding and he is really struggling with holding that inside. But it’s not his actual normal character.

“So season three, we’re meeting him, and it’s been a few years, and he’s been able to go out to California and kind of figure out who he is away from all that pain and all the drama with his brother and his ex-girlfriend. And I think he feels maybe more himself … You know, I think there was maybe a misconception about him at first. They’re like, ‘oh, he’s the bad boy. He’s, you know, he’s no good.’ But I think that’s not actually who he really is.”

So the first book this show is based on came out in 2009. We know you’ve changed some things, but people can run back now and get the books to see how it ends. Or can they? Are you going to change it?

“You know, there’s been changes all throughout. But I would say, yes, there are definitely going to be changes from the book.

“I hope that you can expect to feel satisfaction and enjoyment that you’ve been on this journey with Belly and in this world with her.”

And Conrad?

“Conrad … and Jeremiah … and that isn’t necessarily … a black and white choice. Or even that there needs to be a choice.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

