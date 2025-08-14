NPR readers celebrate World Photography Day with stories behind their favorite photos

Every year on Aug. 19, World Photography Day celebrates the art, science and history behind pictures. The day was first recognized in 1991 to commemorate the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed in 1837.

Since then, photos have evolved. They are used to document big moments of history, capture personal, everyday moments and everything in between. To celebrate this day, NPR asked readers and listeners to share the story behind their favorite photo they have ever taken. Over 700 people replied with amazing pictures attached. From amateur photographers to those who have been pointing their lenses for years, readers and listeners provided their emotions, thoughts and details behind images from nature, family and adventures.

Here's what some of them had to say, plus a tip from each on how to get the perfect photo:

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Photos in nature

Sally Stratmann / A bee sits in the center of an orange poppy flower.

One day, 32-year-old Sally Stratmann of Omaha, Neb., was traveling to the neighborhood where she had previously lived and saw that the poppy patch that springs up every year was in full bloom. She says the flowers are not native to the area, but remain resilient. She went to take a photo and found a bee smothered in purple pollen. "I thought the symbolism was striking, with poppies being the flower of death and bee species declining," Stratmann said. She says the bee, which continues to live despite the destruction of its species, reminded her to keep going.

Stratmann's tip: "Honestly, the best photos are a mix of accidents, luck, and having a curious mind."

Lesley A. Cruz-Beck / A titmouse bird perched on a branch.

This has been a particularly active spring for breeding birds in 48-year-old Lesley Cruz-Beck's neighborhood in Cherry Hill, N.J. She spends at least half an hour daily outdoors around her property, sitting and observing the sights and sounds of nature. On one of these days, a group of titmouse siblings stormed her feeders, talking loudly with each other and playing. She says the birds barely registered her presence, which allowed her to snap a bunch of shots. "This one is my favorite because with a full tuft on display, wide eyes and a clear shot of the baby's lips at the corners of the beak, you get a real sense of the mischief I was witnessing," Cruz-Beck said. "You feel how alive this little bird is in this shot."

Cruze-Beck's tip: "Silence and patience."

Spencer Henderson / A flock of Canada Geese in the water.

After beginning a birding journey, 21-year-old Spencer Henderson slowly convinced his friends to join him in his hobby. It was going according to plan until his girlfriend spotted a Canada Goose before he did. Then everyone who started this new hobby saw the bird except him. After searching for what felt like ages for the goose, he found more than 20 of them one day on the trail. "I was so relieved and ended up getting my favorite photo that I have taken," Henderson said. This photo is his favorite because it shows that hard work pays off.

Henderson's tip: "Just be patient and don't be afraid to come back another day. Sometimes the shot just doesn't work out, or the birds aren't there, and there is nothing we can do about that. Coming back with a fresh head and some new ideas can make all the difference."

Keri Olson / A squirrel peering out of a hole in a tree.

Every day, 67-year-old Keri Olson of Baraboo, Wis., takes two-hour walks, pulling out her phone and snapping pictures of the scenery that gives her joy. The activity helps quiet her mind, allowing her to be present in the moment, which is how she caught this glimpse of a squirrel watching her from a hole in a tree. They both stood completely still for several minutes, studying each other. "It was a sacred, fleeting moment of connection," Olson said.

Olson's tip: "Be fully present, be open to experiencing something that will fill you with wonder, and be ready to capture something that fascinates you and brings you joy."

Shawn Peterson / Shawn Peterson sits in a kayak during a journey with his friend Stephen Barnes.

Shawn Peterson captured his favorite shot during a three-hour crossing on a 10-day sea kayaking route through the glacial fjords of Prince William Sound in the Gulf of Alaska. Ten inches of rain fell during the 42-year-old's August 2016 trip. During his journey, Peterson was simultaneously soaked and mesmerized by the raindrops undulating across the water. This photo is special to him because it represents a life-changing experience with his friend Stephen Barnes.

Peterson's tip: "Enjoy the moment!"

About the people

Mike Sizemore / Two kids play in Kim II Sung Square.

It is no surprise to Mike Sizemore that it is hot in Pyongyang, North Korea, in August. One afternoon, the 44-year-old from Charleston, W.Va., and his guides stood at the end of Kim II Sung Square, hoping for a breeze as they watched hundreds of schoolchildren practice for an Independence Day celebration later that month. The kids took a quick break. Everything was quiet for a moment, then two girls leaped to their feet and started chasing one another around, laughing and shouting. Many years later, Sizemore still sometimes thinks about them and hopes their spirits remain unbroken. "Wherever you go, it's people. It's always about the people," Sizemore said. "Among the photos I've taken, my favorites are of individuals just getting through the day."

Sizemore's tip: "Look around. Take all the photos you can. Every photo captures a piece of today, and tomorrow, even a mediocre photo might make someone pause and say, 'Wow!'"

Kevin Pickard / A band holds a charity concert in Kevin Pickard's neighborhood.

When one of Kevin Pickard's neighbors needed help paying for chemotherapy, they turned to the community. Another neighbor's son announced he would hold a charity concert in his parents' driveway to help. The 45-year-old from West Point, Utah, says the kid's band was so good and full of life. He snapped this picture of the simple but beautiful stage design with the bright setting sun behind the organizer and lead singer. "This kid is not following a traditional path towards what most people would call 'success,' but this selfless act of charity defines a successful life, in my book," Pickard said.

Pickard's tip: "Keep trying! Have fun, gain experience, be patient with yourself and others."

Love for home

Liz Daino / A second line wedding parade in New Orleans.

A second line wedding parade is a tradition in New Orleans where the newly married couple celebrate through the streets with their guests, accompanied by a brass band. Liz Daino was able to capture one of those magical moments. The 36-year-old says it felt as if everything was aligned: the music, the movement and the light for the picture. Daino said that even the sun flare illuminates the energy and soul of the celebration — a visual love letter to the city that is unapologetically alive. "With the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaching, this image feels especially powerful. It reminds me how resilient and vibrant this city remains," Daino said. To her, it is a reminder that joy doesn't always stand still; sometimes it marches.

Daino's tip: "Forget perfection — chase presence. Know your light, anticipate the moment before it happens, and then let the emotion lead. Oh, and never underestimate the power of good shoes, especially in a city where your best shot might require a little dancing."

Sabrina Hyman / A bacon, egg and cheese like no other.

This photo may appear to be just an ordinary bacon, egg and cheese on a roll, but it is not. To 31-year-old Sabrina Hyman of Virginia, it is home. She says this homemade Long Island Kaiser roll with Boar's Head bacon and cheese and homegrown eggs cannot be replicated anywhere else other than certain places on Long Island. She no longer lives there because of the high cost of living. "This picture resembles the housing market on Long Island for me: out of reach, but once I get my hands on one when I go back to visit, it's like striking gold," Hyman said.

Hyman's tip: "Stop saying, 'I'll take a picture on the way back.' If you have that moment now, take it."

Randy Metcalf / A young boy smiles widely as he uses a water hose to play with a dog.

Randy Metcalf says he remembers immediately grabbing his camera when he saw his son playing with the water hose in the backyard with his parents' dog. The 45-year-old from Tucson, Ariz., says every time he looks at this image, it brings a smile to his face. "The pure joy on my son's face, juxtaposed with a wild and crazy muppet of a dog, captured both their personalities," Metcalf said. He said that when he was deciding on which photo to submit, he initially thought of all the shots of desert landscapes he had taken throughout his career as a photojournalist. "But this photo is in my yard, it's cluttered, and [has] a messy frame, just like my home life," he said. "But there is joy there in my home with my wife, boys, and dogs."

Metcalf's tip: "When you think you are close enough to your subject, take another step closer."

Familial bonds

R. Shawn Bohs / Emory Bohs leans down to shave Alan Hirsch.

For 57-year-old R. Shawn Bohs, of Prairie Village, Kan., this image is a "poignant expression of hope" that stays with him. He captured his son, Emory Bohs, shaving his father-in-law, Alan Hirsch, who was unable to lift his arms and do the task himself. Alan was at a rehabilitation facility recovering after he was hospitalized for serious medical complications related to Parkinson's disease. R. Shawn has taken over 50,000 photos professionally, but this one sticks out. He says that at a time when he hears that Gen Z is withdrawing from traditional roles, this image reassures him that maybe the opposite is true and that our future is in good hands. R. Shawn says no one put the razor in his son's hands, and he was struck by the way they were with each other. He said he could barely hold himself together as his son spoke in reassuring, soft tones to Alan. "We are all in this life together and we depend on our shared humanity to get through it," R. Shawn said. "One shave at a time."

R. Shawn's tip: "Shoot what you know. Follow what compels you, even in the most mundane settings. Listen to what speaks to you and you will see the opportunity."

Gayle Stratford / A little girl holds her father's hand as he helps carry a casket at a funeral.

Gayle Stratford captured the moment when her sweet, spontaneous niece joined her dad and uncles at her grandma's funeral. The men were pallbearers at the ceremony. Stratford, 69, said no one stopped the little girl because the moment was sacred and precious. "To have my young niece participate in my mother's funeral in that way was so very touching to me," she said.

Stratford's tip: "Be aware of details in everyday life."

Moments of love

David Coons / Jake and Katie admire the beautiful sight at the North Cascades National Park.

Jacob and Katie visited their friend David Coons in Redmond, Wash. The 33-year-old decided to take the couple to his favorite place: the North Cascades National Park. The three of them were excited about the strong aurora forecast for that night. But once they got there, the sky was cloudy, and they were not hopeful that they would actually see it, so they headed 40 minutes back to the lodge. However, they later raced back up the mountain when they noticed they could see the stars. While they snapped their photos in excitement, Coons noticed something was missing from his shot of the aurora and Milky Way reflected in a pond: his friends. Less than a year later, the two are engaged, and the photo hangs on their wall. "It reminds me of the laughter and adventure of that day," Coons said. "It's a brief snapshot of a moment in my life and theirs, just like the aurora is frozen for just a moment while it danced overhead."

Coons' tip: "Use your legs! Move around to find an angle that removes distracting elements (especially in the background). Don't forget you can move up and down too!" To advance your skills, Coons says you can play the copycat game. Look at a photo you like and answer questions such as what is the subject? And are they using a wide or long lens? If you can do that, you can start recognizing ways to improve your shot.

Perfect timing

Curtis Havens / Fighter Zain Trad does a backflip after winning a match.

Before a kickboxing event, 34-year-old fight photographer Curtis Havens, of La Verne, Calif., was informed by fighter Zain Trad that he was going to backflip off the ropes when he won. No one else knew about this, so when the fight was over, Havens got in position, lining up the shot as Trad climbed to the top turnbuckle. When he jumped, Havens held down the shutter and took a series of shots. "Beyond being spectacular, this shot would not have been possible without the connection between the photographer and subject," Havens said. He says Trad trusted him enough to inform him of the jump — an action frowned upon by the kickboxing organizers and commission.

Havens' tip: "Take photos of whatever truly interests you and you will be driven to improve to the point where the perfect photo is something you can produce."

This story is edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR