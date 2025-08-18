Journalist and author Jon Lee Anderson discusses his book 'To Lose a War'

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

On the morning of President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday meeting in Alaska, State Department documents were left behind in the printer of a nearby hotel. Chiara Eisner of NPR's investigations team first reported on the discovery and has more.

CHIARA EISNER, BYLINE: NPR reviewed eight pages of documents produced by the U.S. State Department that were found at around 9 a.m. Friday morning by guests on a printer in the hotel Captain Cook. The business center where they appear to have been printed is located in the public lobby of the four-star hotel, which is about 20 minutes from the U.S. base in Anchorage where Trump and Putin met. The first five pages show the exact rooms on the U.S. military base where the leaders were scheduled to meet and include the names of all the Russian and U.S. representatives who would be present. They also revealed the names and phone numbers of three U.S. staffers assisting with the meetings and indicated Trump planned to give Putin a gift - a desk statue of a bald eagle.

The last three pages showed information about lunch. Menus for the meal the leaders were meant to share indicate that the luncheon was to be held, quote, "in honor of His Excellency Vladimir Putin," end quote, and that a simple three-course menu had been planned, with entrees of filet mignon and halibut Olympia and a dessert of creme brulee. The lunch was ultimately canceled. But the documents show the planned seating chart, with Putin and Trump sitting across from each other and flanked by cabinet members and aides. On Saturday, the White House dismissed all the pages in the packet as a, quote, "multipage lunch menu" and said leaving them in a public place was not a security breach. Jon Michaels is a law professor at UCLA who lectures about national security. He said that leaving U.S. documents like that on a public printer demonstrated incompetence.

JON MICHAELS: It's probably a breach of protocol. You just don't leave things on public printers, ever.

EISNER: Michaels said the incident fits a pattern for the Trump administration, following a breach of security in March when top Defense Department officials inadvertently invited a journalist into a chat about impending U.S. military strikes in Yemen.

Chiara Eisner, NPR News.

MARTÍNEZ: You can see all the documents online at npr.org. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.