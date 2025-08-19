Cambridge Dictionary adds more than 6,000 words, including skibidi and delulu

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

In the past year, Cambridge Dictionary added more than 6,000 new words. And if you're not super online or super young, some terms may leave you scratching your head.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Yeah, one of the new additions is skibidi, which the dictionary defines as a word that can have different meanings such as cool or bad or can be used with no real meaning as a joke. So for example, what the skibidi are you doing, Leila?

FADEL: I don't know if that word works with you (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: What? Natural to me.

FADEL: Skibidi is popular among Gen Alpha, another dictionary edition, by the way. And it comes from the viral Skibidi Toilet YouTube series where a man's singing head pops out of a toilet.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing in non-English language).

FADEL: Much like the word, it's complete nonsense.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, so here are a few more additions. Delulu, which means delusional. Inspa, which means inspiration.

FADEL: Tradwife is another edition, referring to a traditional wife who stays home cooking, cleaning, caring for children and posting on social media.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NARA SMITH: My husband is about to go on a boys' trip and his flight...

FADEL: Nara Smith is a popular tradwife influencer known for celebrating domesticity by cooking elaborate meals from scratch and whispering narration.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SMITH: I made a simple no-knead bread and let that rise for about two hours. And once...

MARTÍNEZ: (Imitating Nara Smith) Also making the cut, a combination of bro and oligarchy.

FADEL: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Sorry, I got influenced there. Broligarchy, referring to rich and powerful tech bros who wield political influence.

FADEL: Adam Aleksic is a linguist and author of "Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming The Future Of Language."

ADAM ALEKSIC: It's not new that we're adding new words to the dictionary. We've always been doing that. That's a time-honored process. What is new is all these words are coming directly through social media algorithms.

FADEL: A living language is always evolving.

ALEKSIC: Algorithms tend to compound and amplify natural processes of language change. So a word is kind of trending, and then influencers hop onto that word because our job is to find trends and perpetuate them because that's how we stay relevant.

FADEL: Aleksic says looking at origins is important.

ALEKSIC: Social media creates these communities that feel like they have a space to use their language, and then it opens up those communities just enough to allow their memes to spread. I do think by following where words come from, you can also follow conduits of cultural change and see how our culture is being influenced as a whole.

MARTÍNEZ: No cap, Leila. These new words are fire. I mean, if you use them, you'll finally have some main character energy.

FADEL: Excuse me, I was born with main character energy. You're delulu.

(SOUNDBITE OF LO-FI LUKE'S "SKIBIDI")

