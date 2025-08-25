© 2025 KASU
Abrego Garcia is back in ICE custody and facing deportation to Uganda

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the Trump administration wrongly deported to El Salvador in March, is back in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement after turning up to a facility in Baltimore Monday morning. He now faces deportation to Uganda.

For the latest on this developing story, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to NPR reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán.

