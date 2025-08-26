© 2025 KASU
Daymé Arocena: Field Recordings x Aspen Ideas Festival

By Suraya Mohamed
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

The inflatable flowers scattered across Anderson Park on the campus of the Aspen Ideas Festival were part of a zero waste initiative. Created by the Australian artist Cj Hendry, Bloom is a cross-section of Hendry's ongoing exploration of botanicals and inflatables. Whimsical and naturally beautiful, this landscape is the perfect complement to the brilliant Afro-Cuban singer Daymé Arocena. A dynamic performer con carisma y fuerza, her ebullient personality and performance shines brightly even under the hot Aspen sun.

Embellished by vocalists Ayme Canto and Hilaria Cacao, who takes a tenacious trombone solo in the first tune, their ensemble is exquisite despite. Arocena then performs three powerful solo arrangements, including two passionate blues compositions: "Mean," written when she was just 15 years old, followed by "Coda" written earlier this year.

SET LIST 

  • "American Boy"
  • "Amor de Invierno"
  • "Mean"
  • "Coda"

MUSICIANS 

  • Daymé Arocena: vocals, keys
  • Ayme Canto: background vocals
  • Hilaria Cacao: trombone, background vocals

PRODUCTION TEAM

  • Director: Mito Habe-Evans
  • Editors: Annabel Edwards, Michael Zamora
  • Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Nickolai Hammar, Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista
  • Senior Producer, Aspen Institute: Ava Hartmann 
  • Program Associate, Aspen Institute: Jacqueline Olivas-Sison
  • Festival Director: Graham Veysey
  • Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

SPECIAL THANKS

  • Jaidyn Hurst
  • Ben James
  • Sylvie Labalme
  • Samuel Lasater
  • Matt Windholz
  • Keith Jenkins

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
