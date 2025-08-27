MILCK: Field Recordings x Aspen Ideas Festival

This stunning, tree-lined sidewalk at the edge of the Aspen Ideas Festival campus was the perfect location for this Field Recording. While it looked great, it was quiet for a very short time. Before the show, our team feared the sprinklers would spray our "stage" like they did during the set up. Nearby, a crew was disassembling a large stage and heavy construction vehicles beeped constantly. I pleaded with the forewoman to call a short break so we could enjoy this performance without interference.

MILCK , aka Connie Lim, waiting patiently to start the set, pulled out a guitar, sat on the ground and entertained the audience until the noise stopped. So much more than a singer and songwriter, Lim is a talented storyteller and activist who uses her music to inspire advocacy. One of the songs in this set, "Sisters of Winter," is about perseverance, strengthened by the ancestors in our veins. This fall, the song will be used on the national ACLU campaign series where MILCK will be an official spokesperson.

SET LIST

"Morning Bird"

"Sisters of Winter"

"Still a Fire"

"Quiet"

