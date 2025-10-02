Download and play the Planet Money Game prototype

Find the podcast episodes about this here.

Planet Money and the game company Exploding Kittens are making a game. It's not done yet. So we want you to round up two or three friends and family members to test what we've got so far and let us know what you think. If you come up with new ideas for the game, we want to hear it!

It will be a while before we have a final game you can buy in a store, printed on real cards and so forth. So sign up here to be the first to hear about how to buy it and for special deals for our early supporters and fans.

