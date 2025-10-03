Sign up for our 11/1 virtual play-along and Ask Us Anything

Find the podcast episodes about this here.

Join us on Saturday, November 1st (time TBD) for a special Zoom hang-and-play featuring the Planet Money game. Co-hosts Kenny Malone and Erika Beras will be joined by Exploding Kittens co-founder Elan Lee to talk about our game, the decisions that went into it, and to answer your questions. Also, we just to hang out with you all.

Sign up for that event below. And then we'll send along a Zoom link and timing information a bit later. (Likely to be afternoon EDT.) Can't wait to see you!

Copyright 2025 NPR