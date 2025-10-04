As talks move forward, Trump's Gaza plan sparks both hope and uncertainty

ANDREW LIMBONG, HOST:

Both Israel and Hamas say they are working to implement President Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, which will move into its third year next week. Among citizens in both Israel and Gaza, there's a sense of cautious optimism, even though Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue and killed dozens more people there today. Here to discuss this situation is NPR's correspondent Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv. Hi, Carrie.

LIMBONG: Carrie, what's the latest that you've heard from officials in Israel and from Hamas?

KAHN: Both sides have signaled they're ready to work out details of Trump's plan. Israel is sending a team for meetings in Cairo, and special envoy Steve Witkoff has told NPR he and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner will also be there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just put out a video message tonight saying he's ready to implement the first phase of the plan, and he hopes news of a hostage release will be announced by the Sukkot holiday, which begins Monday and lasts a week. He also said he will make sure there is full disarmament of Hamas.

For Hamas' part, they have said that they too are willing to work on the plan, but they too have issues, and they want negotiations to begin. Issues include turning over power in the enclave to a Palestinian entity and just exactly what demilitarization looks. So there are a lot of details in this plan to be worked out still. Netanyahu in his speech tonight said he will only allow a few days to work it all out, and if it isn't done diplomatically, he said he will do it militarily.

It's important to note that despite Trump thanking Israel for a halt to bombing in Gaza, they have not stopped bombing. Today, there were dozens of airstrikes and nearly 50 people were killed, according to civil defense officials in Gaza. One airstrike killed 17 people, including seven children. The death toll in Gaza today surpassed 67,000 people, and that's according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

LIMBONG: So what are people in Gaza saying about this plan and the situation there?

KAHN: NPR's reporter in Gaza, Anas Baba, was out all day in Gaza City. He went to a market that he said was buzzing with activity, but he also was reporting on continual airstrikes and bombardments around this big urban center. Israel is conducting a major offensive in Gaza City. Baba says hundreds of thousands of residents still remain. Israel has ordered the entire city of 1 million people evacuated. He spoke with one woman. Her name is Iman Abu Aklayn. She is a 48-year-old mother of four. She was buying canned food for her family, and Baba said she was very skinny. She said the news of a deal has brought her some relief.

IMAN ABU AKLAYN: (Speaking Arabic).

KAHN: "It's like we have been bottled up so tightly, and now we can take a breath. Just a small one," she adds, "and we are still living in nightmare." The Israeli army said it has moved its troop to a defensive-only position, according to an official not authorized to speak on the record. We did ask the military about the continuing airstrikes, particularly that one that killed 17 people this afternoon. They said they were targeting a Hamas militant and are investigating reports of civilian casualties.

LIMBONG: And Carrie, what are you hearing from Israelis?

KAHN: I just got back from a protest, the weekly protest in downtown Tel Aviv, with a huge crowd tonight. Many told me they won a deal and praised President Trump for his efforts. I spoke with an American, Valerie Warshaw, who has lived here in Israel for more than 20 years. She says she doesn't like all the praise the crowd is giving to Trump, but she says she too will applaud if his plan works.

VALERIE WARSHAW: This war and this annihilation of people in Gaza - if it puts a stop to that, great.

KAHN: Others told me their priority is bringing the remaining 20 alive hostages home now, and the rest of the details can be worked out later.

LIMBONG: That's NPR's Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv. Carrie, thank you so much.

