The Nobel Prize for physics is awarded for discoveries in quantum mechanical tunneling

STOCKHOLM — John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for research into quantum mechanical tunneling.

Clarke conducted his research at the University of California, Berkeley; Martinis at the University of California, Santa Barbara; and Devoret at Yale and also at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"To put it mildly, it was the surprise of my life," Clarke told reporters at the announcement by phone after being told of his win.

He paid tribute to the other two laureates, saying that "their contributions are just overwhelming."

"Our discovery in some ways is the basis of quantum computing. Exactly at this moment where this fits in is not entirely clear to me."

Speaking from his cellphone, Clarke said: "One of the underlying reasons that cellphones work is because of all this work."

The Nobel committee said that the laureates' work provides opportunities to develop "the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors."

"It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology," said Olle Eriksson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

It is the 119th time the prize has been awarded. Last year, artificial intelligence pioneers John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton won the physics prize for helping create the building blocks of machine learning.

