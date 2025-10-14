Topping Ceremony Held for A-State College of Veterinary Medicine

JONESBORO – The College of Veterinary Medicine at Arkansas State University is one step closer to its anticipated opening next fall. On Monday, Oct. 13, the final beam was set into place for the building, which is expected to be completed sometime next spring.

“We imagined this college, funded it, and now we’re building it. Arkansas and this entire region need more animal health professionals,” said A-State Chancellor Todd Shields. “This college will train them, hands-on, from day one, solving problems for producers, clinics, agriculture and communities.”

Each year, students pursuing Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees leave the state to attend a veterinary college. Upon the opening of the CVM, the first 120 students will be the first wave of new veterinary professionals in Arkansas.

“Every bolt in that beam represents a student’s future. This is not just about a building, it’s about the capacity to care for animals, to support agriculture, help food insecurity, and keep talent right here in Arkansas,” Shields continued.

Dr. Heidi Banse, dean of the CVM, said they have been working diligently to build a team to instruct future students so they are best prepared to enter veterinary practice.

“One of the things we're proudest of is our program and facilities that align to create a day-one-ready graduate,” said Banse.

For the state, many of the needs are from rural, mixed animal practices. The building will house administrative offices, classrooms, anatomy, and small animal clinical and surgical skills training spaces.

“We are building two barns at the animal science farm next door that will allow our students hands-on experience with cattle and horses to make sure they are day-one-ready,” Banse continued.

During the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to sign the final beam before it was hoisted and secured into place.

“This structure represents not only just the parts that it is made of, but the spirit of teamwork and doing things the right way,” said Adam Seiter, executive vice president of operations at Nabholz, the contractor for the project.

This symbolic moment further cemented the future presence of this long-needed educational opportunity in the state.

Banse said they are thankful for many along the journey, including partners across the state.

“We have many partners that contribute to our educational experiences, including the Department of Corrections, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Agriculture, National Toxicology Research Center, and our over 400 general veterinary practices across Arkansas, Southern Missouri, and beyond that are training our students in their fourth year of their curriculum,” Banse concluded.

When completed, the 56,000-square-foot building will be home to the first class of students attending the first public CVM in the state.