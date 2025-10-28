© 2025 KASU
'Hidden Brain' podcast explores long-term relationship dynamics

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 28, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

The podcast Hidden Brain has been exploring long-term relationships: How to understand their dynamics better, how to improve them, and how to expand how we might think about them. And even though the episodes focus on marriage and long-term partnerships, a lot of the ideas they explore can be applied to other kinds of relationships, with friends, siblings or colleagues at work.

Shankar Vedantam is the host Hidden Brain. He joins host Scott Tong to talk about this series, called “Love 2.0.”

