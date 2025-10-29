Hurricane Melissa leaves Jamaica devastated. And, the shutdown's impact on airports

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Today, Jamaica is surveying the damage left behind by Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that made landfall yesterday. The most populous part of the country, the capital Kingston, missed the brunt of the storm. The government says the international airport could reopen for relief flights as early as tomorrow. Meanwhile, the storm is battering the west coast of Cuba.

Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP Residents self-evacuate under pouring rain from Playa Siboney to safe locations ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on Oct. 28.

🎧 More than half a million people are without power, and every region of Jamaica is facing blocked roads and downed power lines, according to the country's government. NPR's Eyder Peralta tells Up First that the biggest concern for the country currently is Western Jamaica, which was severely impacted when the storm made landfall with winds reaching 185 miles per hour and generated a storm surge of up to 13 feet. Desmond McKenzie, the minister of local government, said St. Elizabeth Parish is underwater and numerous families are trapped in their homes. McKenzie says rescue teams are hoping that they can get to those families today, and people are still alive.

The Israeli military carried out renewed strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, less than three weeks into a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The military says it was dismantling a Hamas tunnel in an area of Gaza where Israeli troops were stationed when militants opened fire, killing a soldier. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered immediate "forceful strikes" in Gaza. Gaza Civil Defense reports that the strikes killed about 100 Palestinians, including around 35 children. Israel says it killed 30 militants in the strikes.

🎧 The strikes were one of the single deadliest 24-hour periods in Gaza, even deadlier than some of the days of war, according to NPR's Daniel Estrin. The ceasefire was back on as of 10 a.m. local time today in Israel. The dispute over the search for Israeli hostage bodies that remain in Gaza threatens to impact the fragile ceasefire. Israel has been considering limiting aid to Gaza to pressure Hamas to hand over the bodies more quickly.

Air traffic controllers say working without pay this week due to the government shutdown is making a difficult job even harder. Maximilian Crawford, a controller at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, states that many controllers are living paycheck to paycheck and are now seeking financial assistance from loans or family members. The shutdown has disrupted flights across the U.S., and there is currently no end in sight.

🎧 The controllers' union says many workers have turned to gig work, like driving for Uber or DoorDash, to make money. Though these workers are in the minority, it is adding stress to controllers. There have been isolated delays seen at U.S. airports due to staffing shortages, but overall these delays are generally in line with what's normal outside of the shutdown, NPR's Joel Rose says. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said yesterday that while many air traffic controllers can make it without their first paycheck, nearly all of them cannot manage without two. Even before the shutdown there was a shortage of air traffic controllers, so it doesn't take a big increase in sick calls to impact the fragile system, Rose says.

Deep dive

Dobrila Vignjevic/Getty Images / iStockphoto / iStockphoto More people are using injectable drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound to control their weight, and the nation's high obesity rate is coming down a bit.

The obesity rate among U.S. adults has declined to 37% this year, down from a high of 39.9% three years ago, according to a new survey by the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index. The data indicate that GLP-1 weight loss drugs are having an impact. The number of Americans using injectable obesity treatments has doubled over the past year and a half. GLP-1 agonists, as the new treatments are known, were first approved for obesity treatment in the U.S. in 2021. Here's what is known about how the drugs' usage is bringing down the U.S. obesity rate:

💪 Since the drugs have been introduced to the market, obesity rates have declined significantly among people between ages 40 and 64. This correlates with a higher reliance on GLP-1 medications.

💪 The drugs have been a game-changer for patients with obesity, but access to them has been limited and is likely to become a bigger issue. Many private insurers are halting coverage for GLP-1 medications next year, which will make them a costly option for weight maintenance.

💪 Drugmakers are working on bringing potentially less-expensive pill options to the market, but it still might not be the fix needed to make it more accessible for many people.

Read more about what the survey discovered.

Life advice

Kristen Uroda for NPR /

When someone you know has cancer, it can be challenging to figure out how to support them effectively. One of the best ways to be present for your loved one is by considering what you are good at and how you can help them in their time of need. Life Kit has compiled a list of roles that friends and family members can take on to help someone with cancer. Each role addresses a critical need that a cancer patient may have.

❤️ If you are organized and detail-oriented, you could be a good doctor's appointment buddy. This role is also good for someone with a medical background. This person could have a prepared list of questions, take the lead during appointments.

❤️ If you are comfortable with physical touch, don't mind sitting in silence or possibly have a good comedy routine, you could make a great procedure pal and patient advocate. You can go with your loved one to their scans, surgeries and radiation and chemotherapy appointments. This role focuses less on asking questions and more on providing emotional and physical support.

❤️ If you are good at planning and willing to take initiative, you could be a great household helper and meal planner. Try offering to bring over dinner or coordinating with friends who can help with different activities. Instead of asking, offer to do a specific task like laundry.

For tips on how to support a loved one through cancer treatment, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images BHV department store employees take part in a demonstration in front of BHV Marais shopping center in Paris on Oct. 10, during a strike to protest against the arrival of the fast-fashion brand Shein.

Fast fashion giant Shein is set to open its first permanent store in one of Paris' historic department stores. The move has sparked significant criticism in France, a country known for its craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability. Amazon is laying off around 14,000 corporate employees as investors pressure the company to tighten its finances while investing heavily in AI. A coalition of charitable foundations is launching the Literary Arts Fund, which will distribute at least $50 million over the next five years to organizations that provide fellowships, host writers' retreats, organize book events, publish translated literature and more.

