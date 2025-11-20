Displaced Lebanese architect driven from home by a talking Israeli drone

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed more than 30 people and injured dozens of others on Wednesday night, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israel’s military says gunmen fired on its soldiers. That’s despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel also has a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, but it has continued drone strikes and other attacks along Lebanon’s southern border.

Israel says the attacks are to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping. And while most drones have carried out surveillance or dropped explosives, one recent drone flight took a surreal turn.

NPR’s Jane Arraf reports from south Lebanon.

