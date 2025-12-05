Who is the Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect? And, lawmakers see video of deadly boat strike

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced scrutiny on two fronts yesterday. While lawmakers viewed video of the deadly September strikes on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean, he was separately faulted for using Signal to discuss a U.S. attack on Yemen. In a closed-door meeting, lawmakers addressed questions about the second round of strikes on the alleged drug boat, which killed two survivors.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R) speaks alongside President Trump during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on December 2, 2025.

🎧 Navy Adm. Frank M. Bradley, who oversaw the operation with the alleged drug boat, defended the second strike to lawmakers yesterday, NPR's Tom Bowman tells Up First. He justified the action, saying that the survivors were actively talking with comrades by radio and attempting to salvage drugs from the nearly destroyed boat, which led to the order for a second round of strikes. While Republicans continue to support the attacks on the alleged drug boats, Democrats are demanding the release of the full video to the public and holding Hegseth ultimately responsible.

The FBI said yesterday that it arrested a man who it believes is responsible for placing pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021. The man suspected of planting the devices is 30-year-old Brian J. Cole Jr., who was arrested in Woodbridge, Va. He is being charged with transportation of an explosive device via interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction by means of an explosive device, according to an arrest warrant filed in his case.

🎧 The FBI affidavit shows financial evidence that Cole bought items that were consistent with the ones used to build the pipe bombs that authorities found, according to NPR's Ryan Lucas. Cellphone location data showed that, on the night the bombs were placed, the suspect's phone was pinging cell towers in the area where the pipe bombs were left. Answers to questions surrounding the motives behind the pipe bombs are expected to emerge in court over the coming months as the Justice Department prosecutes this case.

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Texas to use a new congressional map that could help the Republican Party win five more U.S. House seats. This gives President Trump and the GOP a big boost in the ongoing gerrymandering fight. The Court overturned a lower court's ruling that found a likelihood of racial discrimination in the map.

🎧 The high court's conservative majority essentially sided with Texas state lawmakers, NPR's Hansi Lo Wang says. The lawmakers claimed their motivation behind drawing new districts was not about race, but that they were driven to increase the likelihood of electing Republicans. The Supreme Court isn't done with redistricting cases, as it still has to rule on a major voting rights case involving Louisiana's congressional map. Depending on what and when the court decides on that case, there could be another wave of congressional gerrymandering in Southern states.

Picture show

Lara Cornell/Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good recently came to the big screen, captivating viewers with its music, magical story and costumes. Costume designer Paul Tazewell's work on the first Wicked film made him the first Black man to win an Academy Award for costume design. He used iconic outfits, including Glinda's iridescent blue and lavender dress and Elphaba's weathered trench coat, to convey the women's journeys without words. Explore some of the costumes he has designed for the new film. You can also listen to him discuss his journey with textiles in his interview with Fresh Air, or read the transcript here.

Weekend picks

Andrew Eccles / Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack with members of the Company

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Feeling festive and ready to dive into some of this year's notable holiday movies? Well, you are in luck because Pop Culture Happy Hour has the perfect guide.

📚 Books: The Aquatics tells the story of a politician's wife in a fictional African country. She is caught between her ambitious husband and her artistic best friend, whose unorthodox life and political criticism put him in the ruling regime's crosshairs.

🎵 Music: Today marks the final 2025 episode of New Music Friday. From Dove Ellis' Blizzard to TEED's Always With Me, here are the highlights of the new music released today and a playlist to go along with it.

🎭 Theater: This week, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater launched its first season under Alicia Graf Mack, a former principal dancer with the company. The season will have five world premieres, including Maija García's Jazz Island.

🎮 Gaming: All Things Considered producer Vincent Acovino describes Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as "baffling." While he praised the game's sound design and graphics, Acovino criticized the lack of puzzle-solving and annoying sidekicks.

❓ Quiz: I scored a smooth nine out of 11 this week, which apparently lands me on the "nice list." Now it is your turn to see if you make the list too.

3 things to know before you go

/ Spotify / Spotify Spotify Wrapped is telling users their "listening age" this year, based on what era of music they listened to more than their peers.

This year's Spotify Wrapped is bluntly taking a crack at their users' "listening age," which is based on what era of music they listen to. Many users are discovering that this calculated age is decades older or younger than their actual age. Pantone has announced the 2026 Color of the Year, and for the first time, it is a shade of white. The company says it "serves as a symbol of calming influence." Canadian Museum of Nature researchers have identified a new species of rhino that once roamed Canada's High Arctic 23 million years ago. The discovery alters the understanding of when many ancient animals dispersed across the continents.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR