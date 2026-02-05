© 2026 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Without Venezuelan oil, Cuba's economic crisis and energy problems will get even worse

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 5, 2026 at 11:09 AM CST
A driver refuels at a gas station as others wait behind in a long line in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Ramon Espinosa/AP
A driver refuels at a gas station as others wait behind in a long line in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Cuba is in the midst of a deep economic crisis.

Since Nicolás Maduro was removed from power in Venezuela, its oil shipments to Cuba have stopped.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Bustamante about how events over the past decade have caused economic strain and whether real political and economic reform is likely there. Bustamante is a professor of Cuban and Cuban-American Studies at the University of Miami and the author of the book “Cuban Memory Wars: Retrospective Politics in Revolution and Exile.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR NewsHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom