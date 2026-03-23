Trump says Iran talks striking Iran's power plants for 5 days during 'productive conversations'

Updated March 23, 2026 at 12:07 PM CDT

President Trump says the United States is negotiating with Iran to end the war now in its fourth week. Iran denied having talks.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump U.S. objectives include Iran halting the enrichment of uranium for its nuclear program and the U.S. removing the enriched uranium Iran already has.

"If this happens, it's a great start for Iran to build itself back, and it's everything that we want," Trump told reporters on Monday. He said it would be a great deal for Israel as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

"There is no dialogue between Tehran and Washington," Iran's Foreign Ministry said, according to the country's state broadcaster. It said Trump's earlier social media post touting "productive conversations" with Tehran were meant to calm energy markets and gain time to carry out his military plans. Major stock indices surged and oil prices dropped on the news.

The Iranian speaker of parliament also denied there are talks.

Here's what else to know about the latest developments in the conflict.

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Iran threats | U.S. campaign timeline | Energy crisis

Iran threatens attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images / Getty Images People wave flags as they demonstrate in support of the Iranian government on March 22, 2026 in central Tehran, Iran.

Iranian officials warned Monday that if the U.S. attacks Iran's power plants, Iran would retaliate against energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf region – including in countries that host U.S. military bases.

In a separate statement, Iran's Defense Council said "non-belligerent" countries could only transit through the Strait of Hormuz through coordination with Iran, and warned that any attack on Iran's coasts or islands would trigger mine-laying across Gulf sea lanes that could effectively block maritime traffic beyond the narrow strait.

CENTCOM chief says U.S. campaign is "ahead or on plan" as Hormuz crisis deepens

Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Israeli helicopter gunships fly along the Lebanon-Israel border in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on March 22, 2026.

U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is "physically open," but argued ships are staying away because Iran was firing missiles and drones at vessels. Cooper made the comments in an interview with Iran International, a London-based Persian news outlet.

Cooper said the U.S. campaign in Iran is "ahead or on plan," saying that Iran's military capabilities are deteriorating.

He also accused Iran of increasingly targeting civilians across the Middle East.

"They're operating in a sign of desperation…in the last couple of weeks they've attacked civilian targets very deliberately, more than 300 times," Cooper said.

International Energy Agency head warns global economy faces "major, major threat"

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu, accompanied by Dimona Mayor, Benny Biton (L), speak to media while visiting the area destroyed by an Iranian ballistic missile last night, leaving over 50 wounded residents on March 22, 2026 in Dimona, Israel.

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, warned Monday that the global economy faces a "major, major threat" from the war's disruption to oil and gas flows.

"No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction," Birol said speaking at Australia's National Press Club in Canberra Monday.

He added: "The situation is very severe."

"At least 40 energy facilities across nine countries have also been severely damaged in the conflict."

Birol said the current situation was worse than the combined oil crises of 1973 and 1979, which together lost 10 million barrels per day.

"And today, only as of today," we lost 11 million barrels per day – so more than two major oil shocks put together," he said.

Birol said the IEA was consulting with governments in Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East about releasing more stockpiles of oil, in addition to the "historic" 400 million barrels of oil released earlier this month.

Rebecca Rosman contributed to this report from Paris.

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