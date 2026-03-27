Senate votes to fund most of DHS. And, Trump extends Iran's deadline to reopen strait

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Today's top stories

The Senate voted overnight to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, which could potentially end a 42-day standoff over immigration enforcement tactics. The deal doesn't include funding for the agency's main immigration enforcement operations nor any changes like banning Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from wearing masks. The partial government shutdown has forced tens of thousands of employees, including Transportation Security agents, to work without pay or quit. Now, the legislation heads to the House for a vote.

Alex Wong / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. spoke to reporters on Tuesday during a news briefing following a weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon at the Capitol.

🎧 The funding deal includes TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard and cybersecurity, but Democrats have stood firm on refusing to fund ICE and border control, NPR's Sam Gringlas tells Up First. Democrats' aim with this partial shutdown was to push for changes in immigration enforcement tactics. Some Democrats believe they will lose their negotiating power once DHS receives funding. Despite the Senate's refusal to allocate funds for ICE and Customs and Border Protection, Republicans had already secured $75 billion for ICE last summer, meaning the agency is relatively insulated from any ongoing funding disruption.

President Trump announced yesterday that he is delaying the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its power plants. On Truth Social, he says ongoing talks with Iran prompted this second extension, which now pushes the deadline to April 6.

🎧 Iranians offered to allow some oil tankers to pass through the crucial Strait and Trump is interpreting this as a meaningful sign of progress, NPR's Tamara Keith says. Iran has downplayed the talks, which has Pakistan acting as the go-between. During a cabinet meeting yesterday, Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, shared that the U.S. has crafted a 15-point action plan that could serve as the foundation for a peace agreement. Iran has its own set of demands. Keith says the two plans don't appear to be close.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, is happening this week in Dallas, with members of the Republican faithful gathering for the event. The annual conference usually showcases some of the biggest names in the MAGA movement, but this year Trump is not in attendance. The event comes as the U.S. continues its strikes against Iran after nearly a month, which has divided the president's historically loyal base.

🎧 Most CPAC attendees are die-hard Trump supporters, NPR's Elena Moore says. While there are certainly vocal conservative critics, like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, at the event, even those with reservations are showing willingness to give the president a chance. Andrew Belcher, a Miami University student in Ohio, told Moore he believes Trump is better equipped than previous presidents to handle the war with Iran. However, Belcher recognizes there are political risks involved if Trump's efforts with the war fail and could lead to disaster for his presidency.

Welcome to NPR's Newsmakers

/ NPR's Newsmakers is a new video podcast and cross-platform show bringing audiences in-depth conversations with the most important voices of the moment.

Go face to face with the person of the moment. NPR's Newsmakers brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they're making on the world.

For the premiere of our Newsmakers video podcast, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep at the Maryland State House. During the conversation, Moore discussed the Iran war, his thoughts on pardon power and what his political future holds. The premiere Newsmakers episode will be available later today.

Follow the Newsmakers podcast or subscribe to NPR's YouTube channel to get new episodes as soon as they're available.

Weekend picks

Pief Weyman / Searchlight Pictures / Searchlight Pictures Samara Weaving in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come continues directly from where the first film ended, but this time with even more lore, gore and stars like Elijah Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

📺 TV: The new series Bait focuses on Shah, a struggling British Pakistani actor. After he lands an audition to be the next James Bond, Shah's life starts to resemble Bond's, except he is chasing acceptance instead of a villain.

📚 Books: In The Most Wonderful Terrible Person: A Memoir of Murder in the Golden State, Debra Miller reflects on her traumatic childhood and its lingering effects after her mother, Lucille Miller, was convicted of killing her husband in 1965.

🎵 Music: Flea, the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has released his debut solo album, Honora. The new body of work showcases the musician's love for jazz.

❓ Quiz: Test how well you know AI, Washington landmarks, and TSA wait times with this quiz.

3 things to know before you go

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Workers react to the media after updating signage outside the Kennedy Center on Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio is asking a federal court to force Trump and the Kennedy Center board and staff to revert the arts complex's name to "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" from "The Trump-Kennedy Center." The Kennedy Center says Bill Maher will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The news ends confusion over whether he would receive the award after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it "fake news." The International Olympic Committee announced yesterday that it's banning transgender athletes, based on the results of mandatory genetic screening, from competing in women's events.

This newsletter was edited by Yvonne Dennis.

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