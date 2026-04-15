U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is in place to pressure Iran, Trump says talks could resume
The Pentagon is sending more troops to the Middle East, and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continues, in an attempt to pressure Iran into making a deal to end the war.
President Trump said talks with Iran could resume later this week. The two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 22.
Here & Now‘s Deb Becker gets the latest from Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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