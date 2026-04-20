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As ceasefire deadline approaches, tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to rise

NPR | By Tamara Keith,
Leila Fadel
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:48 AM CDT

What are the political stakes for President Trump ahead of a second round of planned negotiations to end the war with Iran?

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Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel